Leaf it to Saanich: Fall collection starts Monday

Get those leaf piles ready, the District of Saanich fall leaf collection begins the week of Nov. 4.

District staff have already begun dry runs and equipment tests to prepare for the task of collecting all the fallen leaves in the region, said a public works spokesperson. The collection process typically begins at the end of October and continues through to December.

Leaf collection quick info! Be ready the first day of your week

Leaves in unlimited rows or piles!

Clear of catch basins, sidewalks, bike lanes, roadways

Not collected from ditches

Collectors require unobstructed access#Saanich #LeafCollectionhttps://t.co/tcsuTVSvXI pic.twitter.com/V94vhvPnJR — District of Saanich (@saanich) October 29, 2019

Collection schedules and reminders are available through the District’s GreenerGarbage app. The collection schedule can also be found on the District of Saanich website. There are typically two collection days for each area – one at the beginning of leaf pick-up season and one towards the end.

The District has several guidelines for the service and if the rules are not followed, leaves will be left where they are. Leaves must be ready on the first day of collection week and they must be piled into rows no more than one metre away from the road. Piles must not block bike lanes, sidewalks or roadways.

Staff will not collect leaves from ditches and must have easy access to the piles of leaves. If a pile is skipped by collection staff, it could be that access was obstructed, other yard waste was mixed in with the leaves or the leaves may have been improperly piled. A tarp can be placed over leaves to keep them from blowing away, but leaves in bags – paper or plastic – will not be collected.

Piles that were skipped can be dropped off at the Saanich Public Works yard at 1040 McKenzie Ave. Folks with large quantities of leaves are also asked to transport their piles to the Saanich Public Works yard. Drop off hours and webcam updates to avoid line ups can be viewed online.

Once the leaves have been collected, they are mulched and reused. Each year, the District collects approximately 2,500 tonnes of leaves which are distributed among the parks, gardens and habitat restoration sites in Saanich. The leaf mulch can be accessed by residents for personal use at Mount Douglas Park, Hyacinth Park and Playfair Park on a first-come, first-served basis.

READ ALSO: Climate change possibly behind delays in Saanich’s leaf collection

The District says there is no limit to the number of leaf piles a resident can expect to be picked up, but only leaves will be collected – no tree needles, grass clippings or other yard waste.

For more information, visit the District of Saanich website or contact public works at 250-475-5599.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com