The District of Saanich fall leaf collection process begins the week of Nov. 4. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Leaf it to Saanich: Fall collection starts Monday

Staff are currently doing dry-runs, testing equipment

Get those leaf piles ready, the District of Saanich fall leaf collection begins the week of Nov. 4.

District staff have already begun dry runs and equipment tests to prepare for the task of collecting all the fallen leaves in the region, said a public works spokesperson. The collection process typically begins at the end of October and continues through to December.

Collection schedules and reminders are available through the District’s GreenerGarbage app. The collection schedule can also be found on the District of Saanich website. There are typically two collection days for each area – one at the beginning of leaf pick-up season and one towards the end.

The District has several guidelines for the service and if the rules are not followed, leaves will be left where they are. Leaves must be ready on the first day of collection week and they must be piled into rows no more than one metre away from the road. Piles must not block bike lanes, sidewalks or roadways.

Staff will not collect leaves from ditches and must have easy access to the piles of leaves. If a pile is skipped by collection staff, it could be that access was obstructed, other yard waste was mixed in with the leaves or the leaves may have been improperly piled. A tarp can be placed over leaves to keep them from blowing away, but leaves in bags – paper or plastic – will not be collected.

Piles that were skipped can be dropped off at the Saanich Public Works yard at 1040 McKenzie Ave. Folks with large quantities of leaves are also asked to transport their piles to the Saanich Public Works yard. Drop off hours and webcam updates to avoid line ups can be viewed online.

Once the leaves have been collected, they are mulched and reused. Each year, the District collects approximately 2,500 tonnes of leaves which are distributed among the parks, gardens and habitat restoration sites in Saanich. The leaf mulch can be accessed by residents for personal use at Mount Douglas Park, Hyacinth Park and Playfair Park on a first-come, first-served basis.

READ ALSO: Climate change possibly behind delays in Saanich’s leaf collection

The District says there is no limit to the number of leaf piles a resident can expect to be picked up, but only leaves will be collected – no tree needles, grass clippings or other yard waste.

For more information, visit the District of Saanich website or contact public works at 250-475-5599.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
PHOTOS: Readers share a flurry of fall photos

Just Posted

On average, each Canadian spent more than $2,500 online in 2018

Nearly 84 per cent of Canadians bought goods or services online in 2018: survey

Leaf it to Saanich: Fall collection starts Monday

Staff are currently doing dry-runs, testing equipment

CRD approves $16M budget increase, about $1 per week for average taxpayer

Aside from wastewater treatment, new initiatives such and 50 new staff make up the tax hike

Last year 380 dead deer were collected between Oak Bay, Saanich

Police used guns to euthanize 48 deer between the two cities

Be Prepared: Hospitals prep for mass casualties

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Getzlaf nets winner as Ducks nip Canucks 2-1 in OT

Vancouver loses star rookie Quinn Hughes to first-period injury

Injured endangered white pelican found in Okanagan lake faces long road to recovery

The bird had been near Tucelnuit Lake in Oliver, B.C.

B.C. teen, sexually abused by father, wins court appeal to change her last name

B.C. Supreme Court judge says a gap in the law had left the teen in a ‘hopeless situation’

PHOTOS: Readers share a flurry of fall photos

October filled with colour, imagination through our readers’ eyes

More than half of B.C. government housing projects have seen delays

BC Liberals criticize NDP for slow start to affordable housing promise

Portions of Galloping Goose Trail remain closed until end of November

Pedestrians and cyclists can take detours around the area near the McKenzie Interchange

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Most Read