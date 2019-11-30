Liam’s legacy lives on through search for a cure

The family of Liam Comboye, shown here with his mother, Cari, father Mike, and baby brother, Brody, is hosting a Christmas Pancake Breakfast with Santa and Super Heroes in his honour at the Langford Legion on Dec. 14 to fund research to find cures for all forms of cancer. Liam lost his battle with cancer in October 2017. (Photo contributed by Jennifer Callioux)

Whenever anyone asked Liam Comboye what he wanted to do when he grows up, he had a simple answer straight from the heart.

“He would always say that he just wants to help others,” his mother, Cari Comboye, recalled. “How many three-year-olds say that? It inspires me every day.”

Although Liam lost his battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) on Oct. 19, 2017 – just a few months after he was diagnosed on April 12 with an incurable brain tumour – his family is determined to keep fighting to find a cure.

“For me, it’s about taking the grief and trying to cope by doing something Liam would have wanted to honour his life and keep his memory alive,” Cari noted. “We want to help make a difference and have a positive impact on the future of other children and families facing this horrible diagnosis.”

Exactly one year after Liam’s passing, Cari joined forces with The Cure Starts Now, a U.S.-based movement with chapters around the world dedicated to funding research for all forms of pediatric cancer. The Comboyes founded The Cure Starts Now Canada in honour of Liam, and are in the process of registering the not-for-profit organization as a charity.

“We want to find the cure to end all cancer, starting with DIPG, the biggest bully,” explained Comboye, a Sooke resident.

The family will host the second annual Christmas Pancake Breakfast with Santa and Super Heroes on Saturday, Dec. 14. from 9 a.m. to noon at Prince Edward Branch #91 of the Royal Canadian Legion at 761 Station Ave. in Langford.

There will be craft tables with pine cones for kids to make Christmas decorations, candy canes and reindeer. “We have a 50-50 draw this year, and multiple auction items from some lovely businesses including Butchart Gardens, the Sooke Brewing Company and Outshine Salon and Spa, to list a few,” Comboye said. Professional photographer Jennifer Callioux will take pictures of each family with Santa.

“Of course, there will be pancakes and coffee courtesy of Tim Hortons,” Comboye added.

All proceeds will go toward research within Canada. For more information or to make a donation, visit thecurestartsnow.org.