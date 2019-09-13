Don Fisher Thursday received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from British Columbia’s Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, on behalf of Governor General of Canada Julie Payette during a ceremony at Government House to honour a total of 44 British Columbia.

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin recognizes Sidney veteran

Don Fisher served 25 years in the navy

Don Fisher recently received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from British Columbia’s Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, on behalf of Governor General of Canada Julie Payette during a ceremony at Government House to honour a total of 44 British Columbians.

RELATED: Province recognizes Sidney veteran for almost six decades of volunteer work

Fisher served 25 years in the navy and has given countless hours to helping veterans and veterans organizations in a number of ways.

The medal, according to an official release, incorporates and replaces the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, created in 1995, by then-governor general Roméo LeBlanc. “The medal builds on the legacy and spirit of the Caring Canadian Award by honouring the dedication and commitment of volunteers,” it reads.

