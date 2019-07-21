The Salish Sea Lantern festival brought music and light to the Sidney waterfront last year and a repeat is expected this year. (Photo courtesy of Bob Orchard)

Light up August with a lantern building workshop in Sidney

ArtSea workshops in preparation for Aug. 24 Salish Sea Lantern Festival

Lantern–building workshops will be available throughout August, in preparation for the fifth annual Salish Sea Lantern Festival.

Run by community art group, ArtSea, the free festival lights up Sidney, Aug 24., and includes music from eco-rockers The Wilds, face painting, bubble blowing, a piratical magician and a family-friendly vibe. People come from across the Saanich Peninsula and Greater Victoria to see the colourful lantern procession, that starts from Sidney Bandshell.

ALSO READ: Coast Salish artist creates huge drums to soothe the earth

“They are handheld and lit by little tea lights. So people from the community come and watch the parade of lanterns,” says Kirsten Norris, ArtSea’s communications coordinator. “The lanterns are stunning, really beautiful.”

Due to fire concerns, the lanterns will contain electric lights this year but will have all the other traditional elements.

Sencoten immersion singers will start proceedings with a traditional Sencoten prayer, followed with traditional songs sung by youngsters between 8–12 years old. The parade will then begin with lanterns carried by individuals and community groups – along Sidney’s waterfront and pier – their colours illuminated by the lights inside them, bobbing along in procession amid the growing gloom of night.

ArtSea is well known as a community umbrella group that offers artists support, hosts exhibitions and even distributes grants. As part of their role in organizing the festival, they are hosting over 10 workshops where individuals and families can build their own lanterns. Most of the workshops are free, although, as the festival costs $10,000 to stage, some workshops have a small fee.

ALSO READ: Edie Daponte set to take Edith Piaf show on eight-city B.C. tour

If you would like to help repair lanterns and build new small-scale lanterns to be carried in the lantern procession, keep the following dates free.

  • Thursday, Aug. 1, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 8, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 15, 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 19 to Friday, Aug. 23 studio will be open 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Community Workshops will be held outside of the regular open studio hours

  • Aug. 17 and 18 – Family Balloon Lantern workshop: Two sessions; morning 10 a.m. to noon, afternoon: 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 19 and 21 – Adult Lantern Making workshop 7 to 9 p.m.

The Aug. 19 and 21 workshops will cost $40 and involve creating intricate, hand-made lanterns that participants can keep. All workshops will be lead by ArtSea artistic director, Jennifer Witvliet.

ALSO READ: Five Peninsula churches celebrate the bounties of the vine at Wine Fest

These events will take place at St. Andrew’s Church and the ArtSea Gallery in Tulista Park. Exactly which events will be at which location will be announced shortly on ArtSea’s new website. Launched last month, the website includes an artist directory, calls to artists, online application forms and a list of community events happening across Vancouver Island.

“After the festival, lanterns will be on display at the ArtSea Gallery in Tulista Park, September 20 – 26, 2019, for the community to enjoy,” says Norris.

Visit artsea.ca for more details or email Wayne McNiven at grants@artsea.ca to register for the Aug. 19 and 21 workshops. All other workshops are drop-in events. If you would like to volunteer, there are just under 50 positions available, all details on the website.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How much do you know about the moon?

Just Posted

Esquimalt gives six-storey rental complex the green light

A new apartment building is set to go up on Admirals Road

Colwood field lacrosse camp aims to get more kids involved

Victoria Field Youth Lacrosse hopes to inspire future athletes

WATCH: Our Place Therapeutic Recovery Community turns into a ‘place of healing’

500 volunteers, 120 businesses worked to transform View Royal community

A party for 11 pups and their adoptive families in Beckwith Park in Saanich

The coonhound siblings reunited at a barbeque on Saturday

HarbourCats bats hot in home return

Victoria squad downs Yakima Valley Pippins 17-2

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Fajardo throws 2 touchdowns, Roughriders beat B.C. Lions 38-25

CFL rematch goes next week in Vancouver

Canadian high school science courses behind on climate change, says UBC study

Researchers found performance on key areas varies by province and territory

Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The 26th ceremony in Penticton welcomed powerful figures both from on and off the ice

RCMP investigate two shootings in the Lower Mainland

Incidents happened in Surrey, with a victim being treated at Langley Memorial Hospital

CRA program to help poor file taxes yields noticeable bump in people helped

Extra money allows volunteer-driven clinics to operate year-round

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

Most Read