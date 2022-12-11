The Town of View Royal wants residents to nominate their favourite holiday display between now and Dec. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

Light Up View Royal contest looking for the coolest displays

Residents encouraged to nominate their favourite decorative display

The Town of View Royal wants to see your best holiday decorations once again for a chance to win a special surprise courtesy of the mayor and council.

The annual Light Up View Royal challenge runs until Dec. 23 so just take photos of your favourite home or business festive display and nominate it as one of the best in town.

Council will view each submission between Christmas and New Year’s Eve and deliver a “festive treat” to the five submissions judged to be the best.

Nominations must be an address in View Royal, and residents are allowed to nominate their own decorations. Nominations with photos can be sent to info@viewroyal.ca.

Residents are also encouraged to take a virtual tour of nominated displays on the town’s website.

