Lights of Wonder opens in Centennial Square

Events at the Greater Victoria Downtown Business Association’s Lights of Wonder demonstration will take place nightly (barring Dec. 25) from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and until 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Downtown Business Association)

Centennial Square will be host to Lights of Wonder every night until the end of the year, including performances and events Wednesday through Sunday.

The cheery display is a gift from the Downtown Victoria Business Association, in partnership with Starlight investments. “It is intended to encourage Victorians to visit downtown and support local businesses,” they said in a press release.

Planned events include the Saanich International Folk Dancers on Dec. 18, SKAM Theatre Company performance on Dec. 19 and more until the New Year, each beginning at 4 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m Monday through Wednesday, and 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Two food vendors will provide treats and hot chocolate, and a giving booth is also at the site providing residents with the chance to donate to the Salvation Army and local soup kitchens.

It follows 2019’s display, which was put on hiatus in 2020 but returns Thursday, Dec. 16 “to bring extra holiday cheer downtown.”

The holiday cheer will extend to Dec. 31, when the display will remain lit until midnight so visitors can ring in the new year amongst the lights.

A full list of performances is available with more information at lightsofwonder.ca.

