The Lights of Wonder display at Centennial Square in 2019. The 2021 show will run from Dec. 16 to the 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

Lights of Wonder returns for a second year in Victoria

The holiday light show hosts free performances thanks to title sponsor Starlight Investments

The Downtown Victoria Business Association brings the Lights of Wonder to Centennial Square from Dec. 16 to the 31.

The free, accessible and all-ages light show will run through Christmas and feature a number of community performances and food vendors.

“We are honoured and excited to support the DVBA’s Lights of Wonder event this holiday season,” said Starlight Investments’ Andrew Browne, senior development manager, whose real estate investment firm is this year’s title sponsor. “This event offers residents of all ages from all over the region some magic and fun and we feel that is more important now than ever before.”

“The DVBA is very pleased to be partnering with Starlight Investments to present the 2021 Lights of Wonder,” said Jeff Bray, the Downtown Victoria Business Association’s executive director. “Having this strong partner will elevate this free, accessible holiday event available for the entire region to enjoy.”

The Lights of Wonder holiday display was created in 2019 to encourage Greater Victorians to visit and shop downtown throughout. Its inaugural and only year saw 75,000 people attracted to the Centennial Square, according to a press release.

