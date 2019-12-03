Living Edge non-profit gathers non-perishables ahead of Christmas

Donations welcome at Westshore Town Centre on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15

A local non-profit will be collecting non-perishables outside Fairway Market at Westshore Town Centre on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 to provide the necessities for Greater Victoria’s elderly, students, and working poor. (Facebook/Living Edge Community)

A local non-profit is asking the public to spread Christmas cheer by filling a wagon, literally.

Deborah Price will stand outside Fairway Market at Westshore Town Centre on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 to collect non-perishable food items with a handful of volunteers from Living Edge.

“We’re meeting the needs of an unseen population that’s suffering in silence,” said Price, an administrative assistant. “We’re not usually serving homeless people on the street. Most clients are single parents who are struggling to make ends meet and can’t afford nutritious food for themselves and their kids.”

Price has dealt with calls from individuals who break down in tears when they find out the program is free and doesn’t require registration or ID.

The Living Edge Community program started in Quadra Village in 2011 with the goal of giving fresh produce to those who need it most, including the elderly, students, and the working poor. The program has since expanded to 10 locations across the Greater Victoria region and serves about 5,000 clients a month.

This is the first time they’ve held an event like this on the West Shore.

Price collects non-perishables outside Fairway Market at Westshore Town Centre during mall hours on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15.

