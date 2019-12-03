A local non-profit will be collecting non-perishables outside Fairway Market at Westshore Town Centre on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 to provide the necessities for Greater Victoria’s elderly, students, and working poor. (Facebook/Living Edge Community)

Living Edge non-profit gathers non-perishables ahead of Christmas

Donations welcome at Westshore Town Centre on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15

A local non-profit is asking the public to spread Christmas cheer by filling a wagon, literally.

Deborah Price will stand outside Fairway Market at Westshore Town Centre on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 to collect non-perishable food items with a handful of volunteers from Living Edge.

“We’re meeting the needs of an unseen population that’s suffering in silence,” said Price, an administrative assistant. “We’re not usually serving homeless people on the street. Most clients are single parents who are struggling to make ends meet and can’t afford nutritious food for themselves and their kids.”

READ MORE: Living Edge program comes to Langford

ALSO READ: Belmont students prepare for return of West Shore’s largest food drive

Price has dealt with calls from individuals who break down in tears when they find out the program is free and doesn’t require registration or ID.

The Living Edge Community program started in Quadra Village in 2011 with the goal of giving fresh produce to those who need it most, including the elderly, students, and the working poor. The program has since expanded to 10 locations across the Greater Victoria region and serves about 5,000 clients a month.

This is the first time they’ve held an event like this on the West Shore.

Price collects non-perishables outside Fairway Market at Westshore Town Centre during mall hours on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Russell Books invites public to book warming in new location

Just Posted

Victoria residents overwhelmingly opposed to councillor pay raise

Results from the 2020 draft budget survey are coming to council

Student protestors blockade UVic administrative building, fight for fossil fuel divestment

UVic is ‘falling behind’ as other institutions have begun to divest, say students

Jon and Roy’s Holiday Special always a hot ticket

Multi-act Dec. 6 concert at the Royal virtually sold out, cozy, chill vibe will prevail

Russell Books invites public to book warming in new location

Book store inviting local authors to evening celebration

Residents raise food, funds for those in need with Pyjama Prance in Esquimalt

Sleepwear walk/run for Rainbow Kitchen returns Sunday, Dec. 8

VIDEO: Lawyer says SUV that hit Leila Bui was going 53 km/h at point of impact

Dash-cam footage shows moments just before Saanich girl was struck

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Two suspects in custody following alleged shooting in north Okanagan

RCMP have two suspects in custody

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Most Read