Goldstream Trees by Victoria-based artist Mike Lathrop dresses up the bus shelter at Johnson and Quadra streets. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Local artists dress up bus shelters across Victoria

‘Commute’ installation part of Create Victoria Arts and Culture Master Plan

Six of the city’s bus shelters are looking a little brighter these days thanks to a handful of local artists.

From now until the end of June 2019, 18 pieces of artwork will be showcased at bus stops in the downtown core and Fernwood in a temporary installation entitled Commute.

In a release, the City said the pilot project is “designed to encourage dialogue and new ways of thinking about neighbourhoods and public spaces” as well as to inspire and cultivate future local artists.

RELATED: Art Gallery of Greater Victoria expansion gets $6M boost from province

The artists – Margaret Briere, Dan Eastabrook, Alysha Farling, Kerri Flannigan, Emily Geen, Christoph James, Mike Lathrop, Amber Lomax, Renée Nault, Libby Oliver, Peruzzo, Shawn Pomeroy, Gillian Staples, Austin Willis, and Eriq Wong – will be featured on a rotating basis.

The first set will be displayed from July to October 2018, the second set from Nov. 2018 to Feb. 2019, and the third set from March until June 2019.

Commute was developed in response to input that the City received during engagement on its Create Victoria Arts and Culture Master Plan last year, when emerging artists asked for more opportunities to participate in and exhibit their art in Victoria.

The City put out a call to emerging, Indigenous, and multicultural artists in the Capital Region to submit pieces, or create new artwork for consideration. The work was then selected by a jury and each artist will be paid $500 per image displayed.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
NEW FESTIVAL: Vegans of Victoria unite

Just Posted

Women working in Victoria targets of unwanted explicit phone calls

VicPD say they’ve had nine reports of sexually explicit phone calls to Victoria businesses

Crash closes Lands End Road in North Saanich

Police say it was a single vehicle crash that led to the closure

Malahat road paving to begin this evening

Overnight road paving will last approximately two months

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

Oak Bay’s Adam de Vos cycles to a win at Tour de Delta

Rally Cycling teammate Eric Young joins him on the podium

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

BREAKING: Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

NEW FESTIVAL: Vegans of Victoria unite

First ever Vegtoria features all things vegan, July 21 in Centennial Square

Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was standing alone and holding a small knife.

Most Read