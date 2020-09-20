Local authors nominated for Victoria Book Prize awards

Local authors are in line for a $5,000 windfall in October, thanks to a couple of literary prizes from the City of Victoria.

The list of finalists for the 2020 City of Victoria Butler Book Prize and Children’s Book Prize were unveiled Sept.9 and include authors in the genres of poetry, fiction and non-fiction.

Among the five finalists vying for the Butler Book Prize, for books published in 2019, is Lorna Crozier in the poetry category for “The House the Spirit Builds” (Douglas & McIntyre).

In the non-fiction category, finalists are Carla Funk for “Every Little Scrap and Wonder – A Small-Town Childhood” (Greystone); Carey Newman and Kirstie Hudson for “Picking Up the Pieces: Residential School Memories and the Making of the Witness Blanket (Orca Book Publishers), and Christin Geall for “Cultivated: The Elements of Floral Style (Princeton Architectural Press). “Lampedusa” (McClelland & Stewart) by Steven Price is nominated from the fiction category.

Children’s Book prize finalists include “Nevers” by Sara Cassidy (Orca Book Publishers), “Orcas Everywhere: The Mystery and History of Killer Whales (Orca Book Publishers) by Mark Leiren-Young, and “Neekah’s Knitting Needles” (Sono Nis Press) by Sylvia Olsen and Odelia Smith.

Founded in 2004, the Butler Book Prize is a partnership between the City of Victoria and Brian Butler of Butler Brothers Supplies. The Children’s Book Prize, which recognizes exceptional children’s and youth literature in the community, was established in 2008 by the late Mel Bolen of Bolen Books.

Two independent juries comprised of representatives from the local literary arts community judged the entries. The winners will be announced at a free online event hosted by CBC Radio’s Gregor Craigie on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. as part of the Victoria Festival of Authors. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at victoriabookprizes.ca.

“We are pleased to partner with the Victoria Festival of Authors this year to present the awards gala as the closing event of the festival,” Alyssa Polinsky, president of the Victoria Book Prize Society, said in a media release. “This free online event will allow more people than ever to join us in celebrating our region’s incredible literary talent.”

Additional sponsors include the Union Club of British Columbia, Friesens Corporation, Munro’s Books, Russell Books, Tanner’s Books, Ivy’s Bookshop, CBC Radio, Island Blue Print and the Greater Victoria Public Library.

