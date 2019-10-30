Local experts to speak about 50-year vision for Oaklands community

Wednesday’s event is to be fast-paced, free and open to all Greater Victoria residents

The Oaklands Community Association is hosting a speaker’s night to discuss a 50-year vision for the community. (Screenshot/Oaklands Community Association website)

What do you think your community will look like in 50 years? Local experts gather on Wednesday night to speak about their vision for the Oaklands community over the next five decades.

The Oaklands Neighbourhood Plan steering committee is hosting the FORWARD 50 Speaker Night on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The event is meant to be fast-paced, fun and free and is open to all Greater Victoria residents.

“If you have concerns about affordability, the climate crisis, green space, food security, transportation or housing we would love for you to attend,” a news release about the event says. “You will hear inspirational, innovative ideas for how Oaklands, as a neighbourhood, can make tangible, meaningful changes to address the climate crisis, social inclusion, affordability, emergency preparedness and more.”

Each speaker is expected to have 10 minutes to talk about their community initiative.

Speakers include university instructors, landscape architects, representatives from Vic High and other community members involved in everything from retail to food and agriculture.

The FORWARD 50 Speaker Night takes place on Oct. 30 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the David Lam Auditorium at the University of Victoria. It is a free, all ages, public event and will be live-streamed and recorded as well.

Those interested in attending can RSVP on the Oaklands Community Association website here.

