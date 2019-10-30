The Oaklands Community Association is hosting a speaker’s night to discuss a 50-year vision for the community. (Screenshot/Oaklands Community Association website)

Local experts to speak about 50-year vision for Oaklands community

Wednesday’s event is to be fast-paced, free and open to all Greater Victoria residents

What do you think your community will look like in 50 years? Local experts gather on Wednesday night to speak about their vision for the Oaklands community over the next five decades.

The Oaklands Neighbourhood Plan steering committee is hosting the FORWARD 50 Speaker Night on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The event is meant to be fast-paced, fun and free and is open to all Greater Victoria residents.

READ ALSO: Oswald and Clawthorpe parks possible sites for Oaklands Community Garden

“If you have concerns about affordability, the climate crisis, green space, food security, transportation or housing we would love for you to attend,” a news release about the event says. “You will hear inspirational, innovative ideas for how Oaklands, as a neighbourhood, can make tangible, meaningful changes to address the climate crisis, social inclusion, affordability, emergency preparedness and more.”

Each speaker is expected to have 10 minutes to talk about their community initiative.

Speakers include university instructors, landscape architects, representatives from Vic High and other community members involved in everything from retail to food and agriculture.

READ ALSO: Neighbourhood associations want to explore options for Victoria’s former Blanshard Elementary site

The FORWARD 50 Speaker Night takes place on Oct. 30 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the David Lam Auditorium at the University of Victoria. It is a free, all ages, public event and will be live-streamed and recorded as well.

Those interested in attending can RSVP on the Oaklands Community Association website here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How to have an eek-o-friendly Halloween: buy bulk candy and get creative

Just Posted

Where to buy your last-second pumpkins in Greater Victoria

Many stores across the region are all out of stock

Majority of household trash going to the Hartland Landfill is recyclable, compostable

As much as 60 per cent of surveyed trash could be forwarded to other facilities

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

How to have an eek-o-friendly Halloween: buy bulk candy and get creative

Local family shares tips and tricks to reduce plastic waste on this holiday

Sensitive meadow ecosystem in Oak Bay park closed for second winter

Closure works to protect Uplands Park’s central meadow

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

VIDEO: Countdown to BC Summer Games continues with volunteer rally

Teams lead by 14 directors will be working over the coming months in preparation for the July games

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Missing mushroom picker found dead near Campbell River

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

Most Read