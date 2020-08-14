Local group of BIPOC youth host drive-in movie, panel discussion on racial injustice

The event will take place on Aug. 15 at Legacy Drive-In

BlackBuster, a group of local BIPOC youth, will be hosting a screening of ‘Selma,’ followed by a panel discussion on racial injustice. (Provided by Zara Chaudhry)

A local group of BIPOC youth will be hosting a drive-in movie screening and panel discussion on Saturday (Aug. 15) at Legacy Drive-In.

From 8 to 11:30 p.m., BlackBuster will be hosting the screening of ‘Selma,’ followed by a discussion around racial injustice.

READ ALSO: It’s showtime: Victoria theatre reopens with new COVID-19 protocols

A panel of local community leaders, activists and organizers including Parker Johnson, Table Talk creator; Ariel Reyes, Palenke Greens creator; and Lisa Gunderson of One Love Consulting (moderated by Pam Buisa) will discuss “Racial Justice: Organizing from the Roots.” Attendees will be car-viewing and can tune in through their vehicle’s radio.

READ ALSO: Victoria-based band shares experience with racism outside Lucky Bar

The panel will also be streamed live on the BlackBuster Facebook page and recorded for those who are unable to attend the in-person screening.

This is BlackBuster’s second screening. The first film featured was ‘Whose Streets’ and a panel that featured Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow, Malachi Ince and Pam Buisa discussed policing.

Tickets to the screening and panel are $30 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2POXVYa.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

racism