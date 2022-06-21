Local Indigenous cultures celebrated across Greater Victoria

Lekwungen dancers and singers perform at Royal Roads during previous National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations. (Black Press Media file photo)

June 21 is a day to recognize and celebrate the cultures and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

Tsawout First Nation

With that in mind, Tsawout First Nation has a full day of activities planned for National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Activities get underway at 9 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Kids’ activities, painting, music bingo, eco-activities, a photo booth, canoe rides, community dinner, Tzinquaw dancers, the bone game and much more are schedule for the day.

For more information and timing, go to tsawout.ca or find the Nation on Facebook.

Royal Roads University

Royal Roads University also has a full day of activities planned on the traditional lands of the Lekwungen (Songhees) and Xwsepsum (Esquimalt) peoples.

Events kick off at 10 a.m. with traditional canoe landing protocol practice and a welcoming ceremony on the shores of the Esquimalt Lagoon.

At 11 a.m., the main stage at the university will open with the Lekwungen Celebration Song. From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. there will be Indigenous food, art, storytelling, interactive showcases, field games, craft workshops, vendors market, performances, traditional plant walks and more.

For those unable to attend in person at 2005 Sooke Rd., the events will be streamed live online.

Explore Songhees

The Songhees First Nation is inviting the community to join in celebrations “to honour and celebrate our many strengths, achievements, language, knowledge, culture, songs, dances, and traditions. We are a strong, sovereign Nation with rich history and extraordinary leadership and vision.”

Explore Songhees National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrations get underway at 3:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbour Lower Causeway and run until 6 p.m.

All are welcome to join and enjoy traditional bannock, cold drinks and orange shirts for sale at the Explore Songhees kiosk.

Explore Songhees, the Nation’s tourism initiative, is launching this month after a three-year hiatus with canoe rides, walking tours, storytelling and more. For more information on Explore Songhees, go to exploresonghees.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

