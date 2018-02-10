Local recreation centres opening their doors up on Family Day

Variety of free activities will be available at Esquimalt and Victoria facilities

Esquimalt Recreation Centre is hosting a free Family Day swim on Monday as part of a variety of activities planned in the Township. Photo courtesy Esquimalt Parks and Recreation

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids on Family Day next Monday (Feb. 12) that isn’t weather-dependent, why not check out your local community recreation hubs for free fun activities?

In Esquimalt, the Recreation Centre and Archie Browning Sports Centre are each hosting special events to mark the day, presented by Country Grocer. The rec centre events run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a reasonably priced barbecue lunch menu cooked up by members of the Esquimalt Lions Club between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The schedule of events kicks off with a family dance together from 10 a.m. to 10:30. Little ones can tumble through the kindergym between 10:30 a.m. and noon, and for the creative youngsters, there’s Stitchlab with the Makehouse from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

On the more active side, the family swim runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the afternoon, family yoga class runs from noon to 12:45, and the Donald Dunphy Magic Show entertains the crowds from 12:15 to 1 p.m. A family pickleball match winds up the day from 2 to 4 p.m.

Over at the arena, the family skate session goes from 1 to 2:50 p.m.

Crystal Pool hosts free Monday events

Down on Quadra Street, the City of Victoria is inviting families down to the Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre to enjoy a variety of free activities.

The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Family Swim on from 10 until 1 p.m. An everyone welcome swim is free to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. and includes the giant Wibit, waterslides, games and more.

Also, free 30-minute fitness orientations with a personal trainer are available; book ahead by visiting victoria.ca/recreation.

