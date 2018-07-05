Desiree Neufeld (second from right) of the Mustard Seed Society recently received a cheque of $12,300 from local area Save-on-Foods stores under the Share It Forward campaign. The retailer donated 25 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold between June 15 and 17 to support local food banks. To mark the event locally, local store managers and assistant store managers held a presentation last week in Saanich. Also in the picture are Tracey Nilson (assistant store manager Foul Bay Road), George Clarke (store manager University Heights), Jeff MacLeod (store manager Westside Village), Ross Prendergast (store manager Tillicum Road), Roger Junker (store manager Saanich Plaza), and Emma Sellick (assistant store manager Langford) Wolf Depner/News Staff

Local Save-on-Foods outlet plant seed for local foodbank

A local foodbank says a recent donation from Save-on-Foods helps bridge a critical time.

Desiree Neufeld of the Mustard Seed Society said her organization is grateful to be part of Save-on-Foods’ Share It Forward campaign. The retailer donated 25 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold between June 15 and 17 to support local food banks across the country. The Mustard Seed Society received $12,300.

“Save-on-Foods has brought our community together, supporting food banks through a season where (financial) donations are typically low,” said Neufeld. “This is also a critical time of year for some families, who need a little extra support with their children are out of school for the summer.”

