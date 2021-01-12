John Scheeren died at 64 following a workplace incident. Scheeren oversaw several of the region’s biggest construction projects, including the new Oak Bay High School and several projects on Skirt Mountain. (Courtesy of Rob Scheeren)

John Scheeren died at 64 following a workplace incident. Scheeren oversaw several of the region’s biggest construction projects, including the new Oak Bay High School and several projects on Skirt Mountain. (Courtesy of Rob Scheeren)

Longtime Greater Victoria construction supervisor remembered for hard work, love of trades

John Scheeren died at 64 following a workplace accident

A West Shore man involved in countless Greater Victoria developments is being remembered for his work ethic, his contributions to the community and his love for his family.

John Scheeren, a superintendent for Campbell Construction, died on Dec. 21 from injuries sustained in a workplace accident on Nov. 30 at the Yates on Yates building. He was 64 years old.

Scheeren started working for Campbell Construction in 1975 and oversaw countless projects in the four decades that followed. When he died, he was a Gold Seal-certified senior project superintendent.

A lifelong Greater Victoria resident, Scheeren was well-known and respected in the local trades industry, says his son, Robbie Scheeren. In fact, it would be nearly impossible to visit the region without seeing or using a building that Scheeren worked on.

In the early years, Scheeren juggled smaller jobs such as renovations to banks and restaurants. His career eventually encompassed more than 300 projects across Greater Victoria, including start-to-finish construction of multi-million-dollar condominium buildings and commercial projects.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay High School achieves LEED Gold Certification

Scheeren oversaw some of the region’s largest projects, such as the Westin Bear Mountain Resort and Spa and North Langford Recreation Centre, various largescale condo buildings, and the Oak Bay High School replacement project, to name a few.

After 45 years, Scheeren leaves a tangible legacy in the region’s skyline and community structures.

“He built these buildings, and when he was building them, it was everything to him,” Robbie said of his father’s work.

“But at the end of the day, when he was done … the pride he took in that was knowing that this building was going to stand here for 100 years and be used by hundreds and thousands of people.”

Robbie said his father was also a tireless advocate for the trades and encouraged young tradespeople to get certified and advance their careers.

“He really wanted the smartest kids to come into these trades and take over, run buildings, build buildings, be plumbers and electricians,” Robbie said. “He was very, very prideful in his work and all trades as well.”

Scheeren was known for having high expectations for himself and his crew, Robbie said. He points to a condolence message left behind by Ian Doomer, a man who worked with his father, in which he quotes Scheeren as saying: “As a tradesman, you are only as good as the work you did today. Do your work well and you will work tomorrow. Remember no one has to call you back. Let your work speak for itself.”

Below the quote, Doomer remarks: “John has taught me more in one phrase than any other man could learn in a lifetime.”

READ ALSO: Spa re-opens at Westin Bear Mountain resort amidst renovations and re-branding

Scheeren grew up on the West Shore and attended Belmont High School, where he met his wife of 42 years, Lesley. Together they raised two sons, JR and Robbie, in Langford before moving to a five-acre farm in Metchosin in 2007.

Scheeren also leaves behind a two-year-old grandson, Brooks. Robbie says that becoming a grandfather brought out his dad’s soft side. For his grandson’s first birthday, Scheeren bought him a miniature John Deere tractor, one he wouldn’t be able to use for several years.

“He wanted to spoil him,” Robbie said.

Scheeren’s trades work will stand for decades to come, but his family will also hold onto the legacy of a man who put his loved ones first.

“He loved his family, he would do anything for his family,” Robbie said. “It was work and family for him, and sometimes work was ahead but it was always to better the family.

“JR and I were his prize. His two sons were everything.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich collects, mulches more than 9,000 cubic yards of fallen foliage

Just Posted

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)
Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

John Scheeren died at 64 following a workplace incident. Scheeren oversaw several of the region’s biggest construction projects, including the new Oak Bay High School and several projects on Skirt Mountain. (Courtesy of Rob Scheeren)
Longtime Greater Victoria construction supervisor remembered for hard work, love of trades

John Scheeren died at 64 following a workplace accident

Already this month the BCSPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin has admitted 20 pine siskins found to be affected by salmonella. That’s on top of the 12 it received in December. (John Gordon photo)
Deadly salmonella outbreak flying through Greater Victoria songbird population

Experts say feeders must be either cleaned or taken down to avoid bird deaths

Greater Victoria is defying national and provincial employment trends as the unemployment rate in December dropped to 5.8 per cent. (Black Press Media File)
Dropping unemployment rate in Greater Victoria defies national and provincial picture

Broader trends such as high youth unemployment are solidifying

Emily Rose laid down a kindness rocks at a tribute to 16-year-old Andre Courtemanche, whose body was found Saturday at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Emily Rose photo)
‘It’s heartbreaking:’ Calls for increased mental health support following death of Langford teen

16-year-old Andre Courtemanche’s body was found at Goldstream Provincial Park

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Mayor Brad Unger confirmed the council’s decision to conclude the appointment of Illes as fire chief and although the reason for termination was not specified, he said that it was a “human resources matter.”(Black Press file photo)
Gold River village council terminates fire chief

While reason for termination remains undisclosed, co-workers cry foul and hand in their pagers

Reverend Brenda Nestegaard Paul prepares to record a worship session at Trinity Anglican/ Lutheran Church in Port Alberni. Nestegaard Paul has been creative in keeping her congregation connected through COVID-19. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Island faith leaders voice opposition to churches defying COVID-19 restrictions

‘The church is not just a building,’ says Vancouver Island pastor

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

People with bird feeders are urged to watch for sick birds after reports of migrating Pine Siskens spreading salmonella by flocking at feeders in parts of the province. (Courtesy of Wildlife Association of BC)
Vancouver Islanders with feeders cautioned about salmonella outbreak

Pine Siskin birds flocking at feeders, spreading disease, residents warned to watch for sick birds

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Most Read