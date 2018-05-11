Looking for something fun to do with mom?

Martin Cownden, President, Oak Bay Business Improvement Association and Ken Marquardt of Sweet Delights get a taste of cotton candy created by one of this year’s new vendors to the Spring Nosh. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

With Mother’s Day on Sunday there are lots of great events across the region if you’re looking for something special to do or just an excuse to get out of the house.

Saturday

Buccaneer Days returns to Esquimalt, kicking off with the wake-up call at 6 a.m. sharp Saturday morning, followed by the annual pirate parade that snakes its way to Bullen Park for family-friendly fun with live music, activities, the midway, sword fighting demonstrations, and in the evening, the Community Dance. Events continue into Sunday at various venues in the Township.

The HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series stops in Langford this weekend with teams taking over Westhills Stadium. There are two locals in the lineup rounding out an outstanding roster for Team Canada, who is looking to take the gold after finishing second at last year’s event. Canada’s first game of the weekend goes at 11:36 a.m. on Saturday against Australia, who is sitting on top of the leader board. Check out this link for the weekend schedule and ticket information.

There will be a tour of St. Luke’s Churchyard on Saturday at 2 p.m. The churchyard, located at 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd., is one of Victoria’s earliest church burial grounds and the final resting place of many Cedar Hill, Lake Hill and Gordon Head pioneers as well as others who settled in the area.

A dozen teams are competing in Hillside Centre to see who can create the best sculpture from food cans. The shopping mall is hosting the fifth annual Canstruction event with Family Can Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a scavenger hunt, local mascots and face painting. Between noon and 1 p.m. the public can also join friends and neighbours in the creation of a 13th canned food sculpture.

The Oak Bay Village Spring Nosh returns May 12 with an expanded variety of bites and beverage garden. Sample bites are $2 each and larger portions are available for various prices. The range of food available includes charcuterie, seafood, sausage barbecue, fish tacos, organic lemonade, bakery items, bite sized desserts and more. Attendees can also enjoy a range of organic lemonades and iced matcha lattes.

The Goldstream Farmers Market returns for another season starting this Saturday with a special Mother’s Day treat and runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This year’s market, which takes place at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford, includes more than 49 vendors – 12 of whom are farmers, and a number of other artisans selling soap, pottery, jewelry and hats.

Sunday

The 23rd annual Mother’s Day Paint-In and Craft Fair takes place at Hatley Park and gardens at Royal Roads University on Sunday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families can take a stroll in the heritage gardens and watch the plein air painters in action. There will also be family entertainment, musical performances, children’s crafts, local artisans and vendors, as well as historical displays inside the castle.

Fort Rodd Hill is hosting an old fashioned garden tea party on Mother’s Day. There will be Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-enactors Association actors performing an interpretive program and there will be display stations with living historians for an inside look into how women helped with victory gardens and more. People can also visit the Women on the Homefront exhibit on the grounds.The event takes place in the Garry Oak Learning Meadow from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Metchosin Farmers’ Market returns for another season, starting on Mother’s Day and continues every Sunday until October from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

