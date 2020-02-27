Lounging lizard

This European wall lizard, about six inches long, was sunning itself on Sidney’s waterfront walkway last week. (Bob Orchard/Submitted)
Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner
This European wall lizard, about six inches long, was sunning itself on Sidney’s waterfront walkway last week. (Bob Orchard/Submitted)
Committee recommends the CRD board open the door to representation
The club, 16:20, is located on Blanshard Street across from the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief
‘Runaways’ created in New York, but has parallels in Victoria: director
Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading
A Saanich councillor wants to clamp down on off-leash dogs on local… Continue reading
All six passengers escaped without major injuries
Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today
B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs
Recommendations come five months after it was revealed 40% of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’
The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services
Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers
Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present
Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera
Polaris Prize-winning rapper and hip hop artist Haviah Mighty plays Victoria on March 1
Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers
Outdoor locations a studio for his large canvases
All six passengers escaped without major injuries
The costs are mainly related to the package of measures offered to members