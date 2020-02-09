Love birds take flight at Saanich Valentine’s Day birdathon

Couples can enjoy a morning of bird watching with the Victoria Natural History Society on Valentines Day at the 22nd Annual Valentine Couples Birdathon. (Facebook/Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary)

Let your love take flight this Valentine’s Day at the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary.

The Victoria Natural History Society (VNHS) 22nd annual Valentine Couples Birdathon on Feb. 14 “delivers the gift of a morning of birding with your very own Valentine.”

For $10 per couple, visitors can travel on foot, by car or on bicycle between 6 a.m. and noon to count as many species as they can in the park.

Afterwards the group meets in the Swan Lake Nature House to celebrate the collective bird discoveries and commiserate about what wasn’t found. Along with other prizes, the couple with the biggest tally will have their names inscribed on the Anderson Trophy.

All proceeds support VNHS conservation efforts. To learn more about the Valentine’s Day Couples Birdathon, email Alan MacLeod at bigadore@gmail.com.

VNHS is a volunteer-run organization founded in 1944. The 750-member group works to educate, raise awareness, study and protect natural history and the region’s flora and fauna.

