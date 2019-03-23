Magic Wand lends grad dresses, suits and tuxedos for small fee

Four young women prepare to model Magic Wand dresses at a fashion show last year. Magic Wand provides grad dresses and tuxedos for a nominal fee. Photo submitted

Why buy when you can borrow?

That’s the motto for the Magic Wand Project, a local initiative by Saanich resident Elizabeth Surerus that offers inexpensive prom dresses, tuxedos and suits for Grade 12 students to use at their graduation ceremonies.

Surerus is gearing up for another grad season and wants to remind the Grade 12s in Greater Victoria that she has more than 100 dresses in new-like condition and at least 40 tuxedos and suits.

“This started because people were missing their grads,” Surerus said. “I’ve had moms who come to me saying they spent $800 on a dress. I always say, come and see me before you buy a dress.”

Surerus has been running the Magic Wand Project since 2001. Similar efforts exist on the mainland and other cities such as Operation Glass Slipper and the Cinderella Project.

“We have dresses of all sizes,” Surerus said.

The Magic Wand is not limited to those short on funds. Surerus wants to help any graduating teen from buying an expensive dress they don’t need.

Dresses, tuxedos and suits are donated. No dress donations are presently needed, however, if someone is interested in donating theirs they can send a picture and size. Recent style tuxedos are welcome. No cash donations.

Borrowing requires a small user fee.

Surerus can be contacted by phone at 250-658-0246 or email at esurerus@telus.net.

