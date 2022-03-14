Magic Wand opens doors for Greater Victoria grads of 2022

With the wave of a wand, Elizabeth Surerus and her small team of volunteers will outfit any Greater Victoria teen with graduation duds at a low cost. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Surerus)

Celebrating graduation in style can be done with economy and the environment in mind with a flick of a magic wand.

Elizabeth Surerus started The Magic Wand Project in 2001 in her home and has moved to several places in the interim, landing in a Saanich residence to serve the grads of 2022.

Magic Wand offers students the opportunity to rent dresses, tuxes, suits and all the accoutrements for a small fee that can be waived in some circumstances.

The non-profit organization opens the closet to all Greater Victoria youth, spreading the word through schools in the region as far north as Mill Bay. Each year 50 to 60 young people wear her wares, a number that waned only a little during the pandemic virtual celebrations of 2020 and 2021, Surerus said. Students are drawn to it as an inexpensive and eco-friendly alternative.

Housed in a Gordon Head home, The Magic Wand Project arsenal holds more than 100 dresses in a variety of sizes and styles, 40 to 50 tuxedos and a handful of suits as well as accessories for any outfit.

Surerus is open to emails from those looking to make garment donations – to judge if they fill a void in size or style.

“A lot of people offer to donate dresses that have been worn only a few hours, but I have limited space,” she said.

Surerus is also looking to find someone who does alterations, to fill a vacancy in her small team of volunteers.

To book an appointment or learn more, email esurerus@telus.net or call 250-658-0246.

