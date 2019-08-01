Magical birthday party for J.K. Rowling at Sidney/North Saanich Library

Accio birthday cake! Young Harry Potter fans came together to celebrate author J.K. Rowling’s birthday at the Sidney/North Saanich branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library on Wednesday afternoon.

In honour of the author’s 53rd birthday, the library put together a free event for little witches, wizards and magical folk to come out to show their love for Rowling at a Potter-tastic party.

The event started with the kids being sorted into their Hogwarts houses — Hufflepuff, Slytherine, Ravenclaw and Gyffindor. Everyone took turns drawing a marble from a witch hat, with the colour of the marble indicating which house they would be placed in for the day.

Not everyone was pleased with the house they’d drawn as many of the kids already knew what house they felt they belonged to. Organizer and customer service librarian Virginia MacLeod placated the kids by telling them they could use their “true house” for the crafts and activities.

There were three stations set up throughout the library for the kids to attend — a button making activity, guessing how many Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans were in a potion vial and a bookmark colouring table. Once the kids had tried all the stations, they made their way outside for a game of quidditch — a sport from the Harry Potter books — and birthday cake.

MacLeod, a self-proclaimed Ravenclaw, said this was the third time the library had thrown a birthday party for Rowling but the first time in a few years.

“We took a break but then brought it back this year and there’s clearly a demand,” she said gesturing to crowd of kids with wands in hand. She then ran off to give a lesson in the rules of quidditch.

The first book in the Harry Potter series came out 22 years ago, but it’s clearly still a childhood favourite. After the games had been played, the crafts had been made and the cake had been eaten, one might say the mischief had been managed — until next year, that is.

