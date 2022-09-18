Man celebrates turning 102 with birthday bash at his Oak Bay home

Peter Lake and his wife Margaret mark his 102nd birthday with cake at their Dalhousie Road home. (Courtesy Sylvia Spayne)

Still settled in at his Oak Bay home, Peter Lake turned 102 will a small party, and a handful of special visitors such as his wife Margaret who lives with a higher level of care not far away, and the mayor.

Born in Borneo on Sept. 2, 1920, Peter returned to England but lived in Zimbabwe (Rhodesia) during British rule in the 1950s

That’s where he met Margaret, who worked a career in nursing, when she moved to Copperbelt province in 1954. Peter was working there for the British government in agriculture. The two married in 1957 and had their first son, William, in 1959. They left for England and had their second son, Jeffrey, in 1961.

In 1972 they moved to Greater Victoria and soon purchased John McMaster Fine Clothes at 1012 Fort St. and owned the business into the 1980s.

At their home on Dalhousie Street, they continue to mark milestones such as Peter’s 102nd birthday as his younger wife Margaret, now 96, inches in on the century mark herself.

