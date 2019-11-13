Four Seasons Musical Theatre’s upcoming production of Matilda the Musical will take place at Esquimalt High School instead of the Ridge Playhouse due to the ongoing Saanich Schools strike. (Facebook/Four Seasons Musical Theatre)

Ongoing Saanich Schools strike forces production of ‘Matilda the Musical’ to Esquimalt High

Four Seasons Musical Theatre had to find alternative venue for production

The show must go on despite the ongoing Saanich schools strike.

Four Seasons Musical Theatre’s production of Matilda the Musical was forced to find a new venue since the Ridge Playhouse at Claremont Secondary School remains closed due to the ongoing CUPE 441 support workers strike.

“…It was determined that the need to find an alternate venue was necessary in order to save the show from being formally postponed/cancelled,” writes executive producer Anthony James in a media release. “Over the course of the next several days our producer…made contact with more than 26 potential local venues but failed to find a suitable space that would accommodate the production needs and dates.”

That was until Vicki Roberts, vice principal of Esquimalt High School, spoke to her teaching staff and arranged to have the school’s theatre used for the production.

James says: “With all parties working together over the last several days a determination was reached that in fact access to the space could work however, with some modifications to the performance dates.”

The show will go on at Esquimalt High School for all scheduled dates with the exception of Nov. 14. Any guests who purchased a ticket to the Nov. 14 performance can contact the Royal & McPherson box office in person or by phone at (250) 386-6121 to exchange or refund their ticket.

Remaining show times are:

November 15, 2019 – 7:00 pm

November 16, 2019 – 2:00 pm – SOLD OUT

November 16, 2019 – 7:00 pm

November 22, 2019 – 7:00 pm

November 23, 2019 – 2:00 pm – SOLD OUT

November 23, 2019 – 7:00 pm

