Staff can’t keep Clover the Commonwealth Cat away from Saanich Commonwealth Place. The feline has too many friends to stay away. (Emile de Rosnay photo)

Meet Clover the Commonwealth Cat

Feline has made Saanich Commonwealth Place a second home

She might be the most popular cat in Saanich, if not Greater Victoria.

Clover the Commonwealth cat has been visiting Saanich Commonwealth Place for years but since last year, she’s taken up a daily residence at the otherwise cat-free recreation facility. Clover is a house cat from a nearby neighbour.

She shows up at 5:30 a.m. and spends her days hanging out, mostly in the SCP lobby. She’s been found sleeping in various locations but she’s not allowed just anywhere and is often relocated to the lobby, where she comes in.

READ MORE: Group wants Saaich to lick roaming cat problem

However, she’s extremely friendly and there’s no keeping her away, said Commonwealth building manager Charlene Parker.

“We take a soft-handed approach,” Parker said. “She’s very friendly and very well loved, patrons cuddle her and staff love her. We’re a public building and we don’t have any way to control the cat.”

That said, Commonwealth Place has some no-go areas that are off limits to Clover, who is now mostly aware of this.

“We have food preparation areas, we have health concerns, some people have serious allergies to cats, so staff are often wrangling her back to the lobby area,” Parker said. “But the reality is we don’t have a full-time cat keeper-outer.”

And so, Clover does what Clover does.

READ ALSO: Cat video fest coming to Victoria for first time

“We’ve found her asleep in a planter, on the counter, in the lost and found, on a keyboard,” Parker said. “She goes into the offices but we do have some staff with allergies so she’s not permitted everywhere.”

Parker only took over as SCP manager last year but Clover’s relationship with the building and its visitors predates Parker’s arrival by a few years. She has only become a daily visitor in the last year. At one point she was even clipped by a patron driving their car in the parking lot though that hasn’t scared her away.

For most people, Clover is a welcome sight and she has a noticeable effect on staff and visitors, Parker said.

“It’s heartwarming to see her with patrons, especially kids who love spending time with her.”

Cat therapy is in fact an evidenced-based psychological therapy, showing that spending time with cats de-stresses humans and strengthens their quality of life.

“She is so absolutely lovely, if health and hygiene weren’t an issue, we’d have [more] cats in the building,” Parker said. “People bring their stress and you can see it disappear when they pet Clover.”

Staff do contact the family of Clover to pick her up and staff also make sure she’s not trapped in the building when SCP closes at night.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Condolences pour in for child who died battling cancer

Just Posted

Murder charges laid in Brentwood Bay death after ‘violent struggle’

Alan Charles Chapman charged with first degree murder

Victoria city councillor proposes to phase out horse-drawn carriages

Coun. Ben Isitt wants horse-drawn carriages removed from the city by 2023

Claremont, Oak Bay in showdown for spot in Island final

First place Royal Bay falter in Islands Day 1

Meet Clover the Commonwealth Cat

Feline has made Saanich Commonwealth Place a second home

Plastic Bag Association takes the City of Victoria to court once again

The B.C. Supreme Court initially favoured the City in June 2018

VIDEO: Ballet Victoria’s Alice in Wonderland: A dancer’s perspective

Dancers gear up for the show on May 17 and 18 at the Royal Theatre

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Tonal stolen from Comox Valley Disc Golf contains former caretaker’s ashes

On April 22, Comox Valley Disc Golf reported a theft of their… Continue reading

Fourth threat in a week involves two northwest B.C. schools

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Most Read