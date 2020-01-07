Meet Oak Bay fire’s newest charity executive

Firefighter Trent Frenkel to head charitable foundation

There’s a new executive director at the helm of the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation.

Fourth-year Oak Bay firefighter Trent Frenkel takes on the role.

Outgoing executive director Jason Hodge will stay on board in an advisory capacity to aid Frenkel during the transition. During his time off on Monday, Frenkel was already in meetings ahead of the 2020 Oak Bay Sausage Fest.

Frenkel, 31, hopes to grow and expand on the work Hodge did, he said. The latter has been running the charitable foundation for four years.

It’s a one-person job but still a step up, and Frenkel will rely on Hodge’s experience this winter and spring.

“We can work and train as much as we do, but this is something that helps me get out into the community with people a little bit more,” Frenkel said.

While Sausage Fest will turn five in 2020 and has become the foundation’s primary fundraiser, Frenkel will also coordinate firefighters volunteering with their annual tree chipping and with Santas Anonymous.

Last week’s Christmas tree chipping pulled in close to $4,400 for the foundation’s high school bursaries, which is significant as the tree-chipping business has become fairly competitive, Frenkel noted.

READ MORE: New face, new roles at Oak Bay Fire (introducing Trent Frenkel)

READ MORE: Photos: Sun shines on Sausage Fest in Oak Bay

“There is a lot of these tree chipping programs going on now so to see that support from the community really helps,” he said.

Like all Oak Bay firefighters, Frenkel has volunteered at the annual Sausage Fest and is familiar with the event. He’s also volunteered with the Kiwanis Pavilion since starting with OBFD.

Nothing beats the stories he’s heard while volunteering with Santas Anonymous, which he has enjoyed.

“We’re not the only crew to volunteer at Santas Anonymous, it’s the whole community,” Frenkel noted. “We donate money from the association, but we also volunteer [individually] at the telethon, giving out gift baskets at pick-up and delivery.”

It’s at the delivery of the gift baskets that Frenkel hears stories from the program’s grateful beneficiaries, he said.

“It makes you want to become more involved in the community.”

Before joining Oak Bay Fire Department Frenkel worked eight seasons fighting wildfires (based out of Vanderhoof) from 2007 to 2015.

Frenkel’s new opportunity comes as Hodge steps back with a goal to spend more time with his family and their three young children.

“I want to be more active in their lives with coaching, helping out with school work and weekend family adventures,” Hodge said. “I feel like the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation has grown substantially over the past four years. I know our members worked hard with volunteer hours but it’s all of you that really help grow the foundation. I want to say thank you to everyone that has supported us over the years.”

Hodge remains involved as the vice president of Local 1856.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

Just Posted

BC RCMP defines use of an electronic device after ticketing Saanich mom

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

UPDATED: Driver fled VicPD, collided with parked car on Quadra Street

One police officer left with non-life-threatening injuries

Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

Masseur resigns amidst complaint to College of Massage Therapists of BC

Langford in talks with Danbrook One owner on next steps for residents

Only three residents have applied for rent differential assistance

Meet Oak Bay fire’s newest charity executive

Firefighter Trent Frenkel to head charitable foundation

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Most Read