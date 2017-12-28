Meet your Victoria politicians and staff on New Year’s Day

Annual levee is a longstanding tradition bringing the public and elected officials together

Is one of your new year’s resolutions to get to know your local politicians better?

A first chance in 2018 to meet council members and City of Victoria staffers comes Jan. 1, when the annual New Year’s Day Levee runs from 10 a.m. to noon at City Hall. The free community event will be catered by chef David Roger with Songhees Seafood & Steam, which is connected with the Songhees Nation.

Pop/rock string quartet Metapop Ensemble, all of whom play with the Victoria Symphony, will provide musical entertainment.

The levee is a longstanding municipal tradition that provides an opportunity for the public to celebrate the new year with members of council and perhaps chat about issues of interest in your neighbourhood.

Also on Jan.1, the City is offering a free all-ages New Year’s Day swim at Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre from 1 to 4 p.m.

