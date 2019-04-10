Mega bottle drive and barbecue supports cadets and veterans

Two cadet group host event to support their programs and Cockrell House

Admiral Budge cadets at HMCS Quadra in 2018. (From left) CPO L Webber, PO Vagay, CPO Knowles, PO E Webber (Courtesy of Admiral Budge Cadets)

A mega bottle drive and barbecue will help current cadets and a Cockrell House, which assists homeless veterans.

Rochelle Anderson, Branch President of the Saanich Peninsula Branch of Navy League and Sea Cadets, is enthusiastic about the bottle drive, which takes place Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ALSO READ: Making of Heroes camp gives 25 cadets fire rescue training on Pender Island

“We welcome people to come visit, drop off donations, meet veterans and cadets, and learn about our cadet program,” she says.

The event is being hosted by the cadets at RCSCC Admiral Budge and NLCC Admiral Martin. They will be joined by the Defenders Chapter 12 Motorcycle Club, a group comprised of serving and former military personnel.

The bottle drive aims to raise over $5,000 to support the cadet program and Cockrell House.

ALSO READ: Coast Guard tests new anti-oil slick equipment in Patricia Bay

Cockrell House is an organization that’s important to the cadet corps as it provides shelter, food and support to homeless or “under-housed” members of the Canadian Armed Forces and Reserve.

Save on Foods have reserved part of their parking lot at the Saanich plaza for the cadets to hold a barbecue with all proceeds going to the overall donation fund.

Anderson hopes members of the public will swing by and lend their support, as well as perhaps learning a bit about what the cadet corps have to offer.

“It teaches citizenship, leadership, community awareness, personal growth and self confidence. All that good stuff,” says Anderson.

ALSO READ: Ambitious B.C. Aviation Museum need $10M to get iconic Lancaster back in the air

The mega bottle drive takes place Saturday, April 13, in the Saanich Plaza parking lot (3544 Blanshard St, Victoria).

Mega bottle drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information or to arrange prior pickups email sanpen.pres@vidcadets.ca.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter