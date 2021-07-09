Memorial for Campbell River police dog killed in line of duty grows

PSD Gator was killed in the line of duty July 8, 2021. Photo by Erin Wallis Photography

Campbell River RCMP expressed their appreciation for community support after the loss of the detachment’s police service dog, Gator.

“As many may have heard by this time, The Campbell River RCMP suffered a tragic loss this morning, July 8th, 2021,” Campbell River RCMP media liaison officer Const. Maury Tyre said. “During an incident this morning in the 200 block of the South Island Highway, Police Service Dog Gator was stabbed and sadly succumbed to his injuries.”

Police and other Campbell rive remergency personnel held a memorial parade of vehicles on Campbell River’s Old Island Highway Thursday night in tribute to Gator and since news of Gator’s passing, a makeshift memorial has been started by members of the community outside the Campbell River RCMP Detachment.

Gator was born May 1, 2014 and graduated training on June 10, 2016. Since that time, Gator has been a very big part of the Campbell River RCMP family. Gator has saved lives, solved crimes, and just lifted the spirits of the officers in our detachment by being present, and today he made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty.

“Our collective hearts are truly broken right now,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “We know that the community feels this loss as well and we would like to thank them for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”

