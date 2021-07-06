NEW CUTLINE A memorial service for Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the JDF Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media Files) Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

Memorial for late Colwood fire chief set for Saturday

Procession, service for John Cassidy to be held at West Shore Parks and Recreation

The community will have an opportunity this weekend to publicly pay their respects to John Cassidy for the dedication, professionalism and passion he shared as a member of Colwood Fire Rescue.

Cassidy, who died on June 23, had been part of the force since 1999 and served as fire chief from 2017 until his death.

The memorial service on Saturday, July 10 begins at 1 p.m., with a parade starting at the Juan de Fuca Library next to West Shore Recreation Centre at 1767 Island Hwy.

The procession will move from the parking lot down the hill to soccer field number two, where the ceremony will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

There will be seating for dignitaries, family and firefighters and efforts will be made to accommodate as many members of the public as possible, with seating available at soccer field number one, said Colwood Acting Fire Chief Greg Chow.

The Cassidy family has requested that in lieu of flowers, people can make a donation to the Darryl Corrigal Memorial Scholarship Fund overseen by the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Parking is limited, but the park and ride at Ocean Boulevard and Island Highway will be open.

