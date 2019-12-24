Memorial for Oak Bay girls killed on Christmas Day set up at Willows Beach

The memorial will stay up until Dec. 30 for community members to pay their respects

A memorial for Aubrey and Chloe Berry has been set up at Willows Beach in Oak Bay. (Photo provided by Hazel Braithwaite)

A memorial has been set up at Willows Beach for those who would like to take a few minutes to remember Chloe and Aubrey Berry.

A tree, beside the playground where the girls loved to play, has been wrapped in red ribbon for people to focus their remembrance. Oak Bay Coun. Hazel Braithwaite will offer any teddy bears or notes that are dropped off to the girls’ mother, Sarah Cotton, but asks people to aim for natural items that can be left there.

RELATED: Appeal for Oak Bay father who killed daughters cites 11 errors during trial

Braithwaite says there’s been some talk about an organized memorial to be held on Dec. 27, but nothing has finalized as of Christmas Eve.

RELATED: Mother of murdered Oak Bay girls gives tearful victim impact statement

The girls were killed by their father, Andrew Berry, on Christmas Day 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison with 22 years of parole ineligibility earlier this month for two counts of second-degree murder.

The memorial will be left up until Dec. 30.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.