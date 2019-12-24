Memorial for Oak Bay girls killed on Christmas Day set up at Willows Beach

A memorial has been set up at Willows Beach for those who would like to take a few minutes to remember Chloe and Aubrey Berry.
A tree, beside the playground where the girls loved to play, has been wrapped in red ribbon for people to focus their remembrance. Oak Bay Coun. Hazel Braithwaite will offer any teddy bears or notes that are dropped off to the girls’ mother, Sarah Cotton, but asks people to aim for natural items that can be left there.
Braithwaite says there’s been some talk about an organized memorial to be held on Dec. 27, but nothing has finalized as of Christmas Eve.
The girls were killed by their father, Andrew Berry, on Christmas Day 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison with 22 years of parole ineligibility earlier this month for two counts of second-degree murder.
The memorial will be left up until Dec. 30.
