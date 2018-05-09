Oak Bay Optometry’s Neil Paterson, Jocelyn de Montmorency of the CMHC BC Victoria division and Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen during the early hours of the spin-a-thon at Steve Nash Fitness at Uptown. The fundraiser and awareness campaign run to 8 p.m. tonight (May 9) (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Mental health association launches #RideDontHide cycling event in Victoria

Fitness business will donate donate $1 for every #SNFCRideDontHide is used today

The annual Ride Don’t Hide cycling event expands this year with more ride lengths and even a walk starting at Windsor Park in Oak Bay.

The Canadian Mental Health Association event launched with a spin-a-thon this morning at Steve Nash Fitness at Uptown this morning.

Today, (May 9) from from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Steve Nash Fitness Clubs celebrate mental health by setting up spin bikes outside their clubs. Members of the general public are invited to take some time out to peddle for mental health. Steve Nash Fitness Clubs will donate $10 to CMHA for every kilometre that people spin. They will also donate $1 for every time the hashtag #SNFCRideDontHide is used on May 9.

During Mental Health Week is May 7-13 the Canadian Mental Health Association points out while 1 in 5 Canadians experience a mental health illness or challenge every year, 100 per cent of Canadians have mental health.

Ride Don’t Hide is June 24 at Windsor Park in Oak Bay. The event hopes to reach $100,000 this year,

Early bird registration is $35 until May 11, then $4. Children 12 and under ride free.

Ride lengths and start times

9:00am – 5km Walk

9:10am – 7km Family Ride

9:05am – 18km Beginner Ride

9:00am – 28km Intermediate Ride

8:00am – 52km Advanced Ride

6:30am – 100km Extreme Ride (limited space) To particpate in the 100km Extreme Ride it is strongly suggested you be able to maintain 25km/hour for the ride.

Visit ridedonthide to register.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
