MARS volunteer John shows ambassador owl Otis to visitors. Photo supplied

Merville avian rescue shelter seeing spike in victims of rat poisoning ingestion

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society cautions against use of rodent poisons

Do you love owls?

Who doesn’t admire these mysterious, spooky, super-sensitive birds?

Yet, we are poisoning them. A vast majority of dead owls found in B.C. show residues of rodent poisons and Merville’s Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) Wildlife Rescue regularly treats poisoned owls and other raptors. Not only owls, but also ravens and many other animals regularly die from ingesting rat poisons.

Placing these toxic materials in bait boxes does not prevent these tragedies,” said Jane Sproule of MARS, in a press release. “Pets also die needlessly after catching poisoned rodents, and our children are exposed environmentally. These poisons persist and accumulate for many years after their initial use.

“You can help by using old-fashioned rat traps and writing or emailing your MLA asking for a ban on second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs).”

If you find a dead owl, please bring it to the MARS Hospital at 1331 Williams Beach Rd. in Merville, or call 250-337-2021.

For more information on animals and rodent poisons, please visit: defendthemall.org

MARS is open for tours through the website at marswildliferescue.com

Visit our gift shop while on-site and see our special Christmas gift craft fair.

