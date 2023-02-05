Messages of love to be spread to Oak Bay, Victoria seniors

Residents of Greater Victoria craft valentines for Margaret McCormack and her team of volunteers to spread joy among seniors homes in Oak Bay and Victoria. (Courtesy Margaret McCormack)

Uplifting messages of paper, glue and occasionally glitter spring up on seniors’ mailboxes in Oak Bay and Victoria each Valentine’s Day.

They’re messages of love, spurred by loss.

Maggie McCormack returns as organizer this year on a project that started as a way to honour her stepdad after his death on Jan. 19, 2021. She didn’t get to say goodbye or even visit her ailing dad during his final year of his life.

She saw folks struggling in similar circumstances across her local community and longed to provide some love and comfort. Inspired by another community group, the Kind Kids Club in Oak Bay, she pulled together a gang of kids and parents and friends who all hand-crafted valentines to stuff into seniors’ mailboxes.

The program returns this year, with McCormack juggling the project with real life. Anyone who creates valentines can drop them off starting Monday, Feb. 6 at Taste Cafe, at the corner of Cadboro Bay Road and Florence Street, during business hours.

Last year, cards went to folks living in Marion Village, Elgin House and Kiwanis House.

The goal is to have fun, be creative and spread some joy, McCormack said.

“Life has been challenging this last few years, let’s be kind to one another and brighten a senior’s day.”

