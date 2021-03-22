Metchosin and Sc’ianew First Nation recently received a grant for $280,000. (Metchosin Fire Department Facebook)

Metchosin and Beecher Bay First Nation receive substantial grant

$280,000 grant designated for FireSmart community projects and emergency supports

Metchosin and Sc’ianew First Nation recently received a grant for $280,000.

The grant is designated for FireSmart Community Funding and Supports, through the Union of B.C. Municipalities Community Resiliency Investment Program.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop says the funds will benefit the community in a variety of ways. This includes residential and jurisdictional FireSmart assessments, introducing a chipping program for residents to dispose of their debris, creation of Community Resiliency Wildfire Plans, training, community education and FireSmart programs.

“We have been very fortunate with our grants,” said Dunlop. “The province is very gracious in providing opportunities to apply for grants, and we have received several hundred thousands of dollars for emergency operations over the last five years or so.”

In 2019, Metchosin Fire Department received a $25,000 grant, which helped pay for rescue equipment, gear, training aids and high-end emergency communication radios.

“It is great to have these additional resources in support of our emergency services,” said Dunlop. “With the benefits of these grants we have been able to get our emergency centre running where it needs to be, and hopefully we can continue with that.”

