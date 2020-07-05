The Metchosin Art Bird Card (ABC) project will be featured at the Metchosin ArtPod from July 10 to 12. (Memet Burnett photo)

Metchosin bird card project finds its wings

On display at Metchosin ArtPod from July 10 to 12

A bird-lovers dream will be taking flight in Metchosin with an artistic twist.

A collection of 36 native birds across Greater Victoria captured by various artists will soon be on display at the Metchosin ArtPod. Each board features a bird that is sketched, painted or drawn, with a brief explainer about the bird’s history – it’s all part of what is called the Art Bird Card (ABC) Project.

The project was initially born when Metchosin ArtPod programmer Memet Burnett saw the potential to bring artists and naturalists together. The Metchosin Foundation and Rocky Point Bird Observatory are also collaborators on the project.

“We’ve been active in Metchosin for 25 years,” said Ann Nightingale, vice-president of Rocky Point Bird Observatory in a previous comment to Black Press Media. “This is a great way to mix science with art.”

The posters will be installed at the Metchosin ArtPod for the anyone to view from the July 10 to 12 and card decks will be available to purchase too. Those interested can also visit metchosinfoundation.ca or rpbo.org to place an order online.

Currently, they have two types of cards – heavy stock for $20 or waterproof/tearproof for $25.

Looking ahead, they’re already planning for another event in August, in which they’ll pair individual poster boards with local businesses to create a scavenger hunt of sorts in what they call the Metchosin Art Bird Count.

Organizers are taking names for artists who are interested in joining the Spring 2021 reiteration of the project.

– with files from Rick Stiebel

