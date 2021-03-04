Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly is the final speaker in the Lent speaker series hosted online by Metchosin’s St. Mary’s church in Metchosin. (Black Press Media file photo)

Metchosin church focuses on climate change this Lent season

Speaker series runs Wednesdays to March 31

A Metchosin church enters the Lent season with its fifth annual speaker series.

St. Mary’s Church runs the series to challenge residents to live better lives. Lent, celebrated by Christians at Easter, is a time of self-reflection. On that theme, St. Mary’s initiated its speaker series on issues facing the world, to help people be more informed. The series is largely secular as the church leaders aim to reach out to the community as well as looking inward.

In its fourth year, the series focused on personal changes that affect the world. That series was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, so this fifth series features speakers on Zoom.

The theme this year is Hope in Changing Times with a focus on climate change. Speakers will address different aspects of climate change and the glimmers of hope they are finding in their field of study.

The series runs Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. through March 31.

On March 10, Elin Kelsey, an associate with Royal Roads University and Monterey Ocean Centre in California will speak. On March 17, Fiona Hamserly-Chambers of Metchosin Farms who is a PHD candidate at the University of Victoria will take the virtual podium speaking on seed selection to adapt to climate change.

On March 24, UVic grad student Shea Wyatt explores climate change solutions for a sustainable future. The final speaker on March 31 is Paul Manly, the Green MP for Naniamo-Ladysmith. He will sum up the theme of Hope in Changing Times with his experiences.

To get an invitation, email organizer Sharleen Thompson at sharleenthompson@hotmail.com.

Climate change

Most Read