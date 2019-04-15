Metchosin council will discuss soil bylaw changes following complaints

Proposal to raise the cost to obtain permits among changes to be discussed tonight

Metchosin municipal hall will hold a planning meeting tonight to amend the district’s soil deposit bylaw following long-standing complaints from residents that some are abusing the rules.

Under the proposed amendments, deposits would no longer have to exceed 500 meters to require monthly reports to the corporate office from a qualified professional.

It also introduces a rule stating that the unauthorized removal and deposit of less than 50 cubic meters of soil or compost material could result in a minimum fine of $2,500.

Notably, council is moving to amend the section limiting the amount of dumping possible with a simple permit to 500 cubic metres, or about 50 truckloads.

Currently, residents can get permits for up to 2,000 cubic metres. In the future that amount would require the resident to submit a commercial permit.

Another amendment states that the applicant would have to pay for the estimated cost of remediating the site and its vegetation.

Residents and council have both indicated the changes are long overdue. The new bylaw will require a first, second and third reading from council before it passes.

