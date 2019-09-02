Metchosin ready to celebrate rural life

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Metchosin Day on Sunday, Sept. 8 highlights all of the elements that make life in a rural community so special.

For more than 50 years, the popular free event that draws people from throughout the region has served up more than 100 vendors, including a farmers’ market, wool spinning, pottery, herbs, fashions, honey, baked goods, jams, body art, the best in local produce and much more. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A new feature this year provides an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to get involved. Children under 12 years of age are invited to bring a card table, chair or umbrellas and can sell their handmade or locally grown wares and produce on the village green. Those interested should email info@metchosinday to reserve a spot.

The front field at the municipal grounds will feature classic cars and motorcycles, some of the vehicles regular sights on Metchosin’s roads for the more than 50 years since Metchosin Day was first held.

The Metchosin Equestrian Society has a great day of events planned as well, with local riders, horses, trainers and coaches putting their skills on display between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the riding ring.

Old Barn Books has books on the history of Metchosin and other topics available next door to the Pioneer Museum, where you will find the walls filled with historical photographs.

Judging for the popular baking and produce contests will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7. “That will make it easier to get the pie in the oven, pick the produce, squeeze in the 5k run, get to the pancake breakfast and make sure the kids and pets are ready for the pet show,” organizers noted.

One of the many highlights is the Salmon and Lamb Barbecue at 5 p.m. A serving of salmon, lamb, mint sauce, watermelon, corn on the cob, Fry’s Bakery sourdough bread, tomatoes and basil, and coleslaw is only $20, but please note that tickets tend to get gobbled up quickly.

There’s lots of free parking available off of Rocky Point Road deep in the heart of downtown Metchosin, with space for hundreds of cars adjacent to the village green. There will be an ATM near the Metchosin Community House as well.

If you are interested in giving back to the event with a couple of hours of volunteering, contact info@metchosinday.ca.

