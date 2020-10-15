Apted sisters Maylin, 6, Everly, 3, and Brylee, 9, show off some of their Remembrance Day paintings. The Metchosin girls sell their paintings locally and around the country to raise money for Canada’s veterans. (Courtesy of Dani Apted)

Metchosin sisters paint pictures for veterans

Girls donate proceeds from painting to Langford Legion

Three Metchosin girls are hard at work creating artistic masterpieces in time for Remembrance Day.

Brylee Apted, 9, Maylin Apted, 6 and Everly Apted, 3, are painting pictures for sale by donation, with all proceeds benefiting veterans.

Their mom, Dani Apted, says the painting project started five years ago when Brylee first learned why Canada observes Remembrance Day.

“When Brylee came home [from] Kindergarten, she said, ‘We needed to raise money for the veterans cause they saved Canada and made us free,’” Apted recalled. “It was really something.”

So Brylee put her skills to use and started painting pictures – some of poppies, some of horses and rainbows – and sold them, giving the proceeds to the Legion. As her sisters got older they joined in, painting pictures and delivering them to buyers within their community and in some cases, mailing them across Canada. Their paintings have even been delivered in Ottawa, making an appearance at the national Remembrance Day ceremony.

The girls’ efforts have raised more than $1,700 so far.

Every Nov. 11 the family goes to a ceremony before dropping off their donation to the Langford Legion. The girls bring extra pictures and hand them out to the veterans there. Due to COVID-19, this year might be a little different, but that won’t stop their fundraising efforts.

“I think its pretty special, they are kids that are so young and they’re just wanting to help out,” Apted said. “They make me proud everyday. It shows what kind of kids they are and how big of hearts they have.”

Those interested in purchasing a picture or supporting the Apted girls’ efforts can email dani_dwinnll@hotmail.com.

