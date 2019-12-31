Metchosin woman offers free rides home for New Year’s Eve party-goers

The 58-year-old plans to ‘pay it forward’ for tipsy West Shore residents

Christina Waugh won’t be going to a New Year’s Eve party Tuesday – instead, she’ll pick up strangers from theirs, free of charge.

The Metchosin woman has offered her four-seater Honda to those who don’t know how to get home after getting a little too tipsy.

“I would like to think that if I was in a bind, another person would do that same for me,” Waugh said. “When it’s dark, rainy, and windy, you need your best driving skills. Too many people are hurt by drunk driving.”

ALSO READ: Nearly 30 impaired drivers pulled over during holiday season: West Shore RCMP

The 58-year-old hasn’t had a drink for four years. But when she was young, her father picked her up from parties when she couldn’t drive home. Decades later, she picks him up when he needs a ride.

Waugh will be serving the West Shore on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. She’s willing to take up to three people at a time to and from Metchosin at any time of the night.

“I have an odd job that starts at 4 a.m. so I never depend on an eight-hour sleep,” Waugh said. “Since I am off on New Year’s I thought I’d try this for the first time and pay it forward. As long as you aren’t puking in my car, I can get you home.”

Waugh pointed out that if people plan to “get hammered”, they should plan to bring cab fare before they head out for the night.

To arrange a ride, call her at 250-474-4267.

READ MORE: Free transit on New Year’s Eve starts at 6 p.m.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
