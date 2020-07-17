The BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) in Metchosin is asking the public for tree trimmings to help build an outdoor enclosure for birds and provide food for recovering deer. (Facebook/Wild ARC)

Metchosin’s Wild ARC in need of tree trimmings for recovering birds and deer

Drop-off donations welcome, or volunteers will pick up larger amounts

B.C. SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) in Metchosin is helping residents get rid of their extra tree trimmings while helping animals in recovery.

Volunteers are requesting cedar, fir or any evergreen tree branches to help decorate the Centre’s outdoor enclosure for birds who are transitioning from their indoor enclosures. Additionally, trimmings from maple, willow, ocean spray and alder trees are in need for recovering deer to munch on.

“Our birds love to climb on the branches and it’s all part of the natural process of rehabilitating our animals,” said Wild ARC manager Ginelle Smith. “We’re not looking for whole trees, but we’ve taken up to 12 to 14 feet of a single branch. We can chop them up easily.”

Those interested can drop off their trimmings at 1020 Malloch Rd., or call 250-478-9453 to arrange a pickup for larger donations on the West Shore.

