The James Bay Picnic is scheduled for Sunday, July 21st from 10am-3pm at Irving Park.

Midsummer picnic in the park

Sunday picnic at Irving Park aims to bring the James Bay community together

This Sunday, July 21 will see James Bay’s inaugural community picnic to be held at Irving Park on Menzies Street.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. folks of all ages are invited to partake in a day of activities, music, and food celebrating the James Bay area.

The James Bay Roundtable, “a coffee group of local businesses, not-for-profits, and James Bay residents” have imagined the event as being a place “where everyone in the neighbourhood can come together in a fun, entertaining way.”

There will be a stage with musical performances, dancing and singing (of course), picnicking, a bouncy castle, crafts, games, and displays from community groups.

Local organizations, businesses, and individuals have pooled together to create an event aimed at capturing and bolstering the spirit of the area which is rich in history.

Stop by for a visit, or prepare to hang out for the day, either way, the James Bay Picnic promises to entertain, introduce you to your neighbours, and allow you the opportunity to be seen by your community.

Volunteers are greatly needed for Sunday. Anyone interested in contributing is asked to email jbcommunitypicnic@gmail.com.

Join the ‘James Bay Local’ group on Facebook to see the full program of Sunday’s events and to participate in ongoing community discussions.

