Millionaire Lottery home up for grabs in Sooke

A view from the deck of a home in SookePoint. The property is a prize in the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation Millionaire Lottery. Tickets are on sale now. (Contributed photo)

Another hospital lottery grand-prize package is up for grabs this fall – and it once again includes a Sooke home.

Tickets are on sale for the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation Millionaire Lottery. Proceeds from the draw support specialized adult health care and research in Vancouver at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital and G.F. Strong Rehab Centre.

There are eight different grand-prize packages to choose from, headlined by homes in South Surrey, Abbotsford, Courtenay, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Sooke and White Rock, Kelowna. The eighth choice is $2.7 million in cash, tax-free.

The Sooke home package, located at SookePoint, is valued at $2.9 million. The house is 1,686 square feet and features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and “amazing views.” The prize package also includes a second home in White Rock.

Anyone interested in viewing the suite can book an appointment by emailing sales@sookepoint.com or calling 250-642-0350.

The lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 Plus lottery with a maximum prize payout up to $1,140,000, and the Daily Cash Plus game returns with 105 days of winning, with a value of all prizes being $300,000.

Tickets can be bought for the Millionaire Lottery until Jan. 8 by email at www.millionairlottery.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charity