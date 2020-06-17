A little perspective on the Atkins Road culvert where work will take place. (Courtesy Peninsula Streams Society)

Millstream fish ladder gives salmon, trout a leg up

Peninsula Streams Society expects 3,000 more coho to return to spawn

Coho salmon and cutthroat trout will soon have access to an additional seven kilometres of habitat in Millstream Creek.

This summer, Peninsula Streams Society, working with the Goldstream Volunteer Salmonid Enhancement Society, will move ahead with an $800,000 fish ladder project.

A ‘fishway’ will be created, that allows fish to move up and through a large culvert under Atkins Road near Mill Hill Regional Park. This fishway will consist of 14 step-pools up to the culvert and 12 steel baffles within it. The baffles will aid fish passage through the culvert and concrete will improve the culvert’s longevity.

In a strong year, Peninsula Streams expects upwards of 3,000 more coho will return to spawn as a result of this project.

“Expanding and enhancing spawning and juvenile rearing habitat for salmon will help recover populations of some of B.C.’s most iconic species and highlights their resilience in response to restoration and conservation initiatives,” the society notes in a news release. “Opening up habitat that was previously inaccessible is significantly more effective than restoring degraded habitat.”

ALSO READ: Millstream fish ladder extension work starts Monday

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-June but is weather-dependent to mitigate any ecological risks downstream, according to the release. There may be some disruption to traffic along Atkins Road at Mill Hill Regional Park and public access to this area of the park may be restricted during construction.

Some trees were removed earlier in the year (native plants were salvaged) to help create access to the site. At least four trees will be replanted for each tree that was removed along with more native species in the fall.

Construction was originally slated for 2018 but a limitation of construction funds delayed the project. According to an update from Peninsula Streams, the society has raised more than 80 per cent of the funds and the group continues to fundraise for engineering, biological and other support costs.

Ian Bruce, executive coordinator, notes the project was made possible this year with major funding support from the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund as well as the Pacific Salmon Foundation. Other funding partners include the Town of View Royal, Goldstream Volunteer Salmon Enhancement Association, Ralmax Group Holdings Ltd., Victoria Fish and Game Association, Esquimalt Anglers, Market on Millstream, Rotary Club of Westshore, and Victoria Golden Rods and Reels.

For more information on the project, or to donate, visit peninsulastreams.ca/millstream-fishway-project or contact the society at peninsulastreams@gmail.com. Tax receipts will be issued for donations.

Working with volunteers, Peninsula Streams Society works to foster community-based stewardship and spread public awareness of salmon conservation and threats to recovery.

ALSO READ: Peninsula Streams Society to restore 120 metres of Colquitz Watershed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fish

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria firefighters lap up new fundraising opportunity

Just Posted

Victoria lawyer suspended for second time in 2020

Crystal Irene Buchan began her one month suspension Tuesday

Millstream fish ladder gives salmon, trout a leg up

Peninsula Streams Society expects 3,000 more coho to return to spawn

Saanich opens drive-thru for property tax payment drop off

Drive-thru open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside municipal hall

Petition demands Victoria ‘save Beacon Hill Park’

Residents ask City do something to house those camping in Beacon Hill Park

Greater Victoria firefighters lap up new fundraising opportunity

Oak Bay, Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt crews hit the track in 24-hour relay June 27

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

North Island College writing contest returns this summer

There will be three chances to take part in the virtual 3-hour writing competition

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Most Read