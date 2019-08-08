Hundreds of people attended last year’s Largest Little Airshow. (Black Press Media file photo)

Model airshow swoops into Central Saanich

Largest Little Airshow takes to the skies on Aug. 10 and 11

Michell Airfield in Central Saanich again plays host to Victoria Modellers’ Largest Little Airshow this weekend.

Spanning Aug. 10 and 11, between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the show promises remote controlled aircraft engaged in aerobatics, mock dog fights and planes built to knock each other out of the sky.

The annual event is the club’s way of putting on a show for the community and saying thank you to the farmers who allow the club to use their fields. In the past, the event has attracted hundreds of people, eager to see a range of remote controlled aircraft, including biplanes and World War Two models. Some of the models are two metres long and cost thousands of dollars to make.

With such impressive machines, it is perhaps little surprise that the pilots are mostly highly experienced and include some rated as world-class.

In the spirit of giving back, the air show has generated more than $314,000 for local charities. This year, 100 per cent of the proceeds raised will be donated to CFAX Santas Anonymous.

The club usually flies on Sundays and welcomes spectators. After the Largest Little Airshow, some of its members will take part in the BC Precision Aerobatics Championships in September.

For more information visit vrcms.asyuler.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
