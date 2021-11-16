Money talks again for Saanich Peninsula toy drive amid pandemic protocols

Last year’s Holiday Toy Drive raised $8,705 to purchase toys for families in need

Carey Salvador of the Mary Winspear Centre is already in the holiday spirit as Peninsula Santa’s Helpers’ annual Saanich Peninsula Holiday Toy Drive is underway. The campaign is exclusively collecting monetary donations with all funds used to purchase gifts for Peninsula children in need. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A fundraiser targeting children and families welcomes any and all support in the face of unprecedented times.

The annual Saanich Peninsula Holiday Toy Drive, an initiative of the Peninsula Santa’s Helpers, is exclusively accepting monetary donations until Dec. 15, having kicked off the campaign Monday (Nov. 15).

Tax receipts are available for cash donations over $50 as a new feature for 2021.

“We know that the need is heightened this year due to the pandemic and we ask if you can to support the Toy Drive, please consider contributing,” said Carey Salvador of the Mary Winspear Centre, one of the community partners in the drive.

Donations will fund the purchase of gifts, with a focus on supporting community businesses and the gifts going to Peninsula families in need.

As in 2020, this year’s campaign is not accepting physical toy donations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. “During these unprecedented times, we must continue to provide for those in need while keeping our staff and volunteers safe,” Salvador said.

Last year’s campaign raised $8,705.

Peninsula Santa’s Helpers work directly with the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank to support families in need on the peninsula during the holiday season.

As well as being able to drop off monetary donations at the Winspear centre (2243 Beacon Ave.) and food bank (9586 Fifth St.), the Peninsula News Review is accepting contributions at its office (103-9830 Second St.) through the Coins for Kids campaign, all of which benefit families in need.

“By working together, everyone on the Saanich Peninsula will have a joy-filled Christmas,” Salvador said.

