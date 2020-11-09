Monterey students help principal reach new heights

Monterey Middle School principal Ken Andrews with the wooly mammoth onesie he will wear when he sleeps on the roof of the school, but only if the student-led fundraising campaign can also reach $6,500 by Remembrance Day. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)Monterey Middle School principal Ken Andrews with the wooly mammoth onesie he will wear when he sleeps on the roof of the school, but only if the student-led fundraising campaign can also reach $6,500 by Remembrance Day. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
The Monterey Middle School fundraising timeline. The incentive of having the principal sleep on the roof worked as the student-led fundraising campaign reached $5,000 by Halloween. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)The Monterey Middle School fundraising timeline. The incentive of having the principal sleep on the roof worked as the student-led fundraising campaign reached $5,000 by Halloween. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Monterey Middle School principal Ken Andrews with the wooly mammoth onesie he will wear when he sleeps on the roof of the school, but only if the student-led fundraising campaign can also reach $6,500 by Remembrance Day. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)Monterey Middle School principal Ken Andrews with the wooly mammoth onesie he will wear when he sleeps on the roof of the school, but only if the student-led fundraising campaign can also reach $6,500 by Remembrance Day. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Monterey Middle School principal Ken Andrews with the student-led fundraising timeline. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)Monterey Middle School principal Ken Andrews with the student-led fundraising timeline. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Beatrice Sharpe and Max Seiterle, members of the Monterey Middle School Spirit Club, with one of 90 cement skulls that Seiterle made this year. Seiterle sells the skulls for $10 each and has sold about 90 orders. The student-led campaign raised more than $5,000 by Halloween for new outdoor ping pong tables. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)Beatrice Sharpe and Max Seiterle, members of the Monterey Middle School Spirit Club, with one of 90 cement skulls that Seiterle made this year. Seiterle sells the skulls for $10 each and has sold about 90 orders. The student-led campaign raised more than $5,000 by Halloween for new outdoor ping pong tables. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The principal of Monterey Middle School is going to “new heights” to help the student-led fundraiser for a pair of new outdoor ping pong tables.

By hitting their target of $5,000 by Halloween, the students, families, teachers and surrounding community confirmed that principal Ken Andrews will tent overnight on the roof of the school before the winter break.

The money is going towards the purchase of a pair of outdoor all-weather ping pong tables, similar to what the City of Victoria installed at the redesigned Humboldt Plaza last year.

READ ALSO: Ping pong part of Victoria’s Humboldt Street Plaza

Grade 8 leadership student Beatrice Sharpe believes the ping pong tables are a great idea, especially during COVID.

“Mr. Andrews is always encouraging us to go to great heights so it’s very suitable that he’s offered to go up on the roof,” Sharpe said. “[The ping pong tables] can be used safely, we can sanitize the paddles, and I think it’s a great idea that other students will enjoy playing.”

Sharpe is interested in designing a ladder that players can move up, and even entertaining a class battle.

Her teammate on the Monterey Student Spirit Council, Max Seiterle, found a way to raise money through his new-found passion of casting cement molds. He designed a fist-sized skull ahead of Halloween and sold 90 orders. He still has to fulfill 30 orders, as he hand mixes each batch of cement.

“My parents paid for all the materials so all the money goes to the fundraiser, so that’s $900,” said Seiterle.

“The skull project is all Max, at recess he’d be off running around the school to pick up and deliver orders,” Sharpe said.

In recent years Monterey has raised funds for new swing sets, a gaga ball court, and a playground climber.

“This would be something that’s ‘middle’ school fun,” Andrews said. “Middle school kids aren’t too old for swings. We have kids on the swing set, on the gaga ball court, and on the climber.”

READ MORE: Monterey students go gaga for gaga ball court

READ MORE: Monterey installs playground climber to kids’ delight

The fundraiser will close soon but not without two more goals. If $6,500 is raised by Nov. 11, Andrews will sleep in his woolly mammoth onesie suit (although he’s thinking he’ll need it for warmth anyways) and if $8,000 is raised by Nov. 30, Andrews will give out freezies to all students the morning after.

Andrews has slept on the roof once before for a fundraiser but it predates this generation of students.

“Last time it was a bit stormy so I’m hoping to pick a calmer night,” Andrews said. “There is nowhere to peg the tent down. I was using shotput balls and other heavy items I brought up to weight down the tent.”

He also had students and teachers checking in.

“Some kids didn’t believe I was doing it, they visited the school and yelled up to the tent and I didn’t come out. So they were phoning me [at 7 p.m.] to say, ‘We don’t believe you’re there, and I said, ‘That’s true, because I’m still at home having dinner with my family.’”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wartime diary of early Greater Victoria resident depicts life during First World War
Next story
Victoria artist hopes painting will boost frontline worker morale

Just Posted

Murray Chiropractic Group chiropractor Mike Hadbavny and receptionist Emily Philips demonstrate rehabilitation exercises. (Photo submitted by Mike Hadbavny)
Saanich chiropractor sees rise in work-from-home-related spine injuries, nerve issues

Mike Hadbavny says moving is the new medicine

Three people had to be rescued on Friday night after the 38-foot boat they were in ran aground near Billings Spit in Sooke Harbour. (Facebook/Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue #37 Sooke)
Three people rescued after boat runs aground near Sooke Harbour

Sailors misjudged height of sandbar, says search and rescue

The Malahat highway is clear Monday morning, but a weather statement from Environment Canada warns that snow could arrive later in the day. (Drive BC highway cam)
Malahat snowfall still possible Monday afternoon

Frontal system and arctic air could cause snow buildup

A new flight coming into Victoria International Airport has a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. (CANADIAN PRESS/Bayne Stanley)
New flight into Victoria from Vancouver had COVID-case, warns BCCDC

Passengers on Air Canada/Jazz flight 8069 on Nov. 2 should self-monitor for symptoms

West Shore RCMP have charged Ken Weber, 56, with second degree murder after an unresponsive 55-year-old woman was found in a residence along the 1200-block of McLeod Place on Friday, Nov. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford man charged with second degree murder in Happy Valley neighbourhood

Ken Weber, 56, to appear in court on Nov. 19

Planes fly in formation above a large crowd who gathered to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in Oak Bay, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

In many ways, COVID-19 exacerbated issues man Legion branches were already facing

a
B.C. extends rent freeze to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent has been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

Drugs and cash were seized from a cyclist who allegedly tried to escape police pursuit, say RCMP. (Photo submitted)
Suspect with cash and drugs crashes bicycle during chase in Nanaimo, gets arrested

Police seize fentanyl and more than $10,000 cash

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Final ballot count confirms British Columbia’s NDP increased seat count to 57

One riding will go to a judicial recount to decide between BC Greens and BC Liberals

Skaters makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. From manufactured rinks in city parks, to lengthy swaths of iced-over rivers, Canada’s outdoor public skating spaces may prove popular during the first full winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Are outdoor ice rinks safe? Experts say skating is low risk, but precautions needed

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. British Columbia’s Ministry of Health is clarifying new rules around social gatherings, one day after a new regional public health order was issued. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. Health Ministry clarifies social gathering rules of new regional order

Under the new order, there are to be no social gatherings of any size with anyone other than your immediate household

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Most Read