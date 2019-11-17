More opportunities to learn about emergency preparedness in Saanich

There are three more events happening in Saanich this November

Greater Victoria faces many natural disaster threats, as outlined in an eight-part special report published by Black Press Media at the end of October 2019. In the event of a disaster, being prepared ahead of time can be a saving grace. How we respond as a community will also have an effect on the outcome of the disaster.

So, what can locals do to inform themselves and make sure they’re ready? There are three more free or cheap opportunities, hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation, for locals to get involved and informed coming up in November 2019.

At Cedar Hill Rec. Centre (3220 Cedar Hill Rd) on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. there will be an Emergency Program Volunteer Information Session. This is a free information session for people who wish to get involved in volunteering in the community, and are interested getting prepared while learning how to help during disasters.

At G.R. Pearkes Rec. Centre (3100 Tillicum Rd), there will be a free Emergency Preparedness Presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. This 90-minute presentation consists of information needed to prepare a household to survive for up to seven days after a disaster. Each household participating will receive a free workbook to help with emergency planning.

Also at G.R. Pearkes Rec. Centre, those interested will have the chance to hear from a guest speaker in the Emergency Program Speakers Series from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check the calendar of events on saanich.ca for speakers scheduled on that date. Topics may include hazards, the utilities we use, or different perspectives on responding to an emergency.

Phone 250-475-1775 or email reception@saanich.ca for more information or to register for any of these events.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

