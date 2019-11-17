Volunteers and their pets gathered at James Bay Community Centre Sunday to simulate a response to a hypothetical 7.0 magnitude earthquake. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

More opportunities to learn about emergency preparedness in Saanich

There are three more events happening in Saanich this November

Greater Victoria faces many natural disaster threats, as outlined in an eight-part special report published by Black Press Media at the end of October 2019. In the event of a disaster, being prepared ahead of time can be a saving grace. How we respond as a community will also have an effect on the outcome of the disaster.

So, what can locals do to inform themselves and make sure they’re ready? There are three more free or cheap opportunities, hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation, for locals to get involved and informed coming up in November 2019.

READ MORE: Be Prepared: Are you ready for the ‘Big One?’

READ MORE: Be Prepared: Canadian Red Cross volunteers see the difference emergency kits can make

At Cedar Hill Rec. Centre (3220 Cedar Hill Rd) on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. there will be an Emergency Program Volunteer Information Session. This is a free information session for people who wish to get involved in volunteering in the community, and are interested getting prepared while learning how to help during disasters.

READ MORE: Be Prepared: BC Ferries to play crucial role in emergencies but also faces risks

READ MORE: Be Prepared: Food could be a premium in state of disaster

At G.R. Pearkes Rec. Centre (3100 Tillicum Rd), there will be a free Emergency Preparedness Presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. This 90-minute presentation consists of information needed to prepare a household to survive for up to seven days after a disaster. Each household participating will receive a free workbook to help with emergency planning.

READ MORE: Be Prepared: Hospitals prep for mass casualties

READ MORE: Be Prepared: After the “Big One,” will your family be ready?

Also at G.R. Pearkes Rec. Centre, those interested will have the chance to hear from a guest speaker in the Emergency Program Speakers Series from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Check the calendar of events on saanich.ca for speakers scheduled on that date. Topics may include hazards, the utilities we use, or different perspectives on responding to an emergency.

READ MORE: Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

READ MORE: Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Phone 250-475-1775 or email reception@saanich.ca for more information or to register for any of these events.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

@yrlocaljourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winners of Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase announced

Just Posted

Saanich’s 20-year-old acting mayor encourages other young people get involved in politics

There is a ‘hunger for young voices’ in politics right now

Designs for Johnson Street Bridge waterfront areas hit delays

Upgrades to the Songhees Park, surrounding area being presented Thursday

Personal health scare inspires Sidney’s newest gym

Arne Jackson said the scare was a ‘wake-up call’

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Supplemental information for SD63 students circulates as strike appears close to end

Letters were sent to families of SD63 students late last week

Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was pressed to clarify his stance abortion over several weeks

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open,… Continue reading

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Most Read