More than 100 purses filled with toiletries to be donated to Victoria’s most vulnerable women

Members of the Rotary Club of Victoria filled them with soap, deodorant, toothpaste and more

More than 100 purses stuffed to the brim with toiletries will be going to Victoria’s most vulnerable women thanks to members of the Rotary Club of Victoria.

The purses, donated by spouses and friends of the club, will go to the Sandy Merriman House for women and other shelters around the city. Filled with soap, face cream, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and more — Michaela Goodall, team lead at Cool Aid, said these are items that many women really need and often miss.

The small luxuries will be made available to the 28 clients staying at the Sandy Merriman House, who will have a chance to choose their own purse. The remaining bags will be made available to drop-in clients and dispersed to other shelters.



